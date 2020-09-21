Passe Partout: Noel Acadien 40th anniversary raffle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — LARC is hosting their Noel Acadien au Village raffle which is currently online through December 23, 2020. Acadian Village is located at 200 Greenleaf Drive in Lafayette.

Noel Acadien’s 40th Anniversary kicks off with an online raffle. The Grand Prize is a 2020 Nissan Sentra (donated by Giles Nissan) and the 1st Prize is a Kawasaki Mule Side by Side (donated by First Turn). The 2nd Prize is a Cruise for Two (donated by Travel Machine).

For more information, visit www.lafayettelarc.org or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LARC.