Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Passe Partout: Night to Shine

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories