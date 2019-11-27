Passe Partout – New Beginning Ministries – Thanksgiving Dinners

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Police are investigating a possible overnight shooting. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. Two people were reportedly injured.

The TPC Chemical Plant in Port Neches, Texas exploded early this morning. Fire officials have a mandatory evacuation order in place for everyone within a half mile of the plant. No word yet if anyone is injured as a result of the explosion.

The President signed an animal cruelty law into effect. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center say the PACT Act is something they've waited for for years. They hope a federal charge of up to seven years in prison will encourage more people to report animal cruelty.

A Church Point family is left homeless after the trailer they were living in was demolished. According to the Church Point Mayor, the owner of the property wanted it to be cleared off leaving the family with no place to stay.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirms it's terminating its transitional work program for inmates. LPSO states a letter mentioning the program termination is true and it will be official on Saturday, November 30. Meaning those workers will not be reporting to work on Monday.

After 15 months on closing the doors to Immaculate Conception Church. The Village of Morse is getting help from the Bishop.

UL-Lafayette's Veterans Upward Bound program helps many get back on their feet through different outlets. It provides educational and transitional resources for them to obtain a college degree.

Scattered showers are moving through Acadiana as a cold front sweeps through the area this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps falling into the 50's to 60's today. Rain chances will be at 50% this morning. It will be slightly breezy as well.