Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Passe Partout – New Beginning Ministries – Thanksgiving Dinners

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories