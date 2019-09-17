Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Text-ivism: How your phone number is ending up on political campaign texting lists
Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75
Tropical Depression Ten Forms in Atlantic, Expected to Become Imelda
More Scattered Rain Today as Disturbance Spins in Western Gulf
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Louisiana Governor Primary Debate
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
Turkey Day Giveaway
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Passe Partout – Lyrica Baroque Live in Concert
Passe Partout
Posted:
Sep 17, 2019 / 09:28 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2019 / 09:28 AM CDT
Local News
Tropical Depression Ten Forms in Atlantic, Expected to Become Imelda
Fundraising Gala for Erath’s Beard Congregational Church
More Scattered Rain Today as Disturbance Spins in Western Gulf
Medical Breakthroughs: 9-year-old Curtis Davis of New Iberia thriving despite severe brain damage from car crash
Neighbor of elderly woman found with maggot-infested wounds speaks out
Details: Lauren Daigle announces first-ever headlining tour; Will close out at home
Opelousas residents disturbed by rash of recent shootings
Church burglary under investigation in St. Landry Parish
Threats against Jeanerette Senior High under investigation
The Advertiser: Trial delayed for Ian Howard, accused of killing Lafayette officer and wounding three others
More Local
Sidebar