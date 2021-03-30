Passe Partout: LEDA hosts technology recruitment virtual job fair

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The LEDA Tech Job Fair will be using the Brazen software system. Job seekers are encouraged to preregister for the event where they have the opportunity to build their profile and even upload a copy of their resume. When they go into the virtual event they’ll see virtual booths of all of the companies that are participating. Job seekers will have the opportunity to browse those booth, go read information about the company, and look at the openings the companies are planning to fill. Then job seekers can request one-on-one chats with the hiring managers at those various businesses. It’ll give them a chance to showcase their skills in order to get into one of these careers.