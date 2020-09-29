Passe Partout: “Laptops for Lake Charles” Drive

In an effort help the displaced students of Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, Enterprise Data Concepts (EDC), in conjunction with The 705 and the Carencro High School Academy of Information Technology, will be collecting used laptops through Sept. 30. Hurricane Laura left thousands of students without the tools they need to continue learning. Laptops for Lake Charles is working to reduce, reuse, and restore education for these students. The goal is to collect as many working laptops as possible, make sure they are cleaned and ready, and deliver them for immediate use. If the laptop can turn on, EDC will accept it. Donors are asked to include their laptop’s charger, if possible. All laptops can be dropped off at the EDC Lafayette Office, located at 406 Audubon Blvd., between now and Sept. 30. For more information, donors can call (337) 235-7741. The company provides managed IT services to businesses through a process-driven, proactive approach that focuses on security and efficiency