Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Passe Partout: Lafayette Reads Together

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories