Passe Partout: Lafayette Public Library is offering Mifi Hotspots

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Public Library patrons can borrow a MiFi (Mobile WiFi) Hotspot to take the internet wherever they may go.

A hotspot is a portable device that provides WiFi internet access to computers, smartphones, and tablets by connecting to a cellular network. So, wherever cell phone service is traditionally available, the MiFi Hotspot can connect you to the internet.

“Residents come to the library for free Internet access every day,” said Lafayette Public Library Director Teresa Elberson. “These MiFi Hotspots allows patrons to use our services from wherever they go, whether at home, in a park, or on vacation.”

Having access to the internet has become increasingly important to most facets of daily life. Many people struggle to afford access to this technology. The library is providing MiFi Hotspots to lessen the gap of the digital divide by providing patrons internet access beyond our building’s borders. This furthers the Library’s mission to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing free, equal access to high-quality, cost-effective services that meet the needs and expectations of our diverse community for information, life-long learning, recreation, and cultural enrichment.

There are a total of 14 MiFi Hotspot devices available for checkout to patrons 18 years or older. Limit is one with a one-week checkout (no renewals). The overdue fine is $1.00 per day. Hotspots must be checked out and returned to the main library circulation desk. Reminder: Hotspots cannot be returned in the book drop.

The MiFi Hotspots were purchased with CARES Act/IMLS funds. For further details, call the Main Library Circulation Desk at 261-5765 or visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org.