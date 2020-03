The Lafayette Jockey Lot is preparing for its annual Charity Garage Sale.

The 2020 charities; CASA of SOLA, the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana and the Veteran’s Post 69 “Ride To Rebuild” local girl scouts cookie sales.

The event is free. Live music will be featured, DJ and a band.

Garage sale spaces are $10 with booth rental proceeds going towards charities listed.

Food tents and crawfish will be available.

It’s scheduled for this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.