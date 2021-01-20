Passe Partout: Gumbo cook-off to help osteosarcoma patient

A gumbo cook-off is being held for Josh Fontenot, an Acadiana man with Osteosarcoma, which is very rare. Only 20,000 people have this diagnosis.

This benefit is to help Josh with the expenses incurred at MD Anderson, because Josh is unable to work and has no insurance. He needs six rounds of chemotherapy, at $3,500 per episode. This just covers the chemotherapy, nothing else, such as traveling expenses, meals, hotels as well as day to day expenses.

On Jan. 30th, several groups will be competing in a gumbo cook-off. Gumbo will be sold to the public on that Saturday. A silent auction will be held, an auction, a raffle, and several games. Some of the best bands around will be playing throughout the day. The public is invited to attend.