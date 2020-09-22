Passe Partout: Fyzical Therapy

FYZICAL is a medically based Physical Therapy clinic that provides state of the art dizziness and balance therapy by both addressing current and preventing future balance issues. They are a locally owned clinic that is part of a national franchise with over 400 locations.

What is our goal?

We provide the highest level of comprehensive evaluation for vestibular and imbalance disorders as well as an approach to overall well-being through movement and exercise.

We believe it is vital to Love Your Life by addressing functional impairments that have caused falls as well as prevention of falls in the future.

What makes us different?

We have provided full service Physical Therapy, Audiology, and physician ENT services that allow us to effectively diagnose and treat conditions that cause vertigo and instability.

State of the art diagnostic equipment that evaluates your vestibular system and postural sway to determine deficits and develop a customized plan of care.

Therapists are specifically trained through FYZICAL to diagnose and treat advanced balance and vestibular disorders.

A full gym Safety Overhead Support System that allows you to move freely and challenge your balance without the fear of falling.

What’s new with FYZICAL right now?

FIGHT THE FALL is a month-long campaign run by FYZICAL in conjunction with the National Council on Aging’s Fall Awareness Week that is September 21-25 th .

. Our goal is to bring awareness to the impact falls can have on your life, address any current balance issues, and fall prevention.

Balance and vertigo are NOT just an elderly condition and many younger individuals have imbalance due to a variety of conditions such as musculoskeletal disorders, pain, and abnormal movements patterns.

Facts:

▪ 1/3 of people over the age of 65 fall annually

▪ Every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall.

▪ Falls account for 40% of all nursing home admissions.

▪ The #1 reason for a physician visit for people over 75 is imbalance.

Address: 1700 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Suite 100-B (Next to Nothing Bundt Cakes)

Lafayette, LA 70508

Phone Number: 337-210-2098