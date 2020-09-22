Passe Partout: Fyzical Therapy

FYZICAL is a medically based Physical Therapy clinic that provides state of the art dizziness and balance therapy by both addressing current and preventing future balance issues. They are a locally owned clinic that is part of a national franchise with over 400 locations.
What is our goal?
- We provide the highest level of comprehensive evaluation for vestibular and imbalance disorders as well as an approach to overall well-being through movement and exercise.
- We believe it is vital to Love Your Life by addressing functional impairments that have caused falls as well as prevention of falls in the future.
What makes us different?
- We have provided full service Physical Therapy, Audiology, and physician ENT services that allow us to effectively diagnose and treat conditions that cause vertigo and instability.
- State of the art diagnostic equipment that evaluates your vestibular system and postural sway to determine deficits and develop a customized plan of care.
- Therapists are specifically trained through FYZICAL to diagnose and treat advanced balance and vestibular disorders.
- A full gym Safety Overhead Support System that allows you to move freely and challenge your balance without the fear of falling.
What’s new with FYZICAL right now?
- FIGHT THE FALL is a month-long campaign run by FYZICAL in conjunction with the National Council on Aging’s Fall Awareness Week that is September 21-25th.
- Our goal is to bring awareness to the impact falls can have on your life, address any current balance issues, and fall prevention.
- Balance and vertigo are NOT just an elderly condition and many younger individuals have imbalance due to a variety of conditions such as musculoskeletal disorders, pain, and abnormal movements patterns.
- Facts:
▪ 1/3 of people over the age of 65 fall annually
▪ Every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall.
▪ Falls account for 40% of all nursing home admissions.
▪ The #1 reason for a physician visit for people over 75 is imbalance.
Address: 1700 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Suite 100-B (Next to Nothing Bundt Cakes)
Lafayette, LA 70508
Phone Number: 337-210-2098