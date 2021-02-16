Passe Partout: French immersion school to open in Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Registration is open for new a French immersion school in Sunset. École St. Landry will open this fall for kindergarten and first-grade students.



Starting this fall, St. Landry Parish parents will have a new option for education. École St. Landry, a public charter school, will offer 96 kindergarten and first-grade students a chance to be a part of the inaugural classes at the new school for the 2021-2022 school year (48 K and 48 first grade). As with all public schools, École St. Landry will be free of charge to admitted students and transportation will be available for all students.



The application window opens Feb. 1 and closes at 5 p.m. March 31. A lottery for spots will only occur if more than 96 students apply by March 31. If that is the case, the lottery will be held the first week of April. Applicants will be selected by random computer drawing for available seats. Applicants not selected will be placed on a numbered waitlist.



“École St. Landry is inspired and empowered by this region’s heritage and identity. We will use these strengths to prepare students for the future,” said Lindsay Smythe, École St. Landry school leader. “Sunset is the perfect place for this new school that we believe will create citizens who, as our vision statement says, ‘possess the knowledge, attitudes, skills and behaviors necessary to thrive in today’s increasingly interconnected world.’”