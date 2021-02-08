Passe Partout: Farm Service Agency

- ARCPLC signup for 2021 has begun and now is the time to schedule your appointment. For 2021 signup, you have until March 15, 2021 to complete your enrollment.
- Acreage reporting for 2021 is July 15, 2021.
- Quality Loss Assistance, QLA, is ongoing until March 5, 2021. This is for 2018 and 2019 crops that were effected by excessive rain or past Hurricanes such as Barry in 2019.
- We offer multiple programs for assistance in agriculture. If we don’t have something, we may know where to point you. We are your agriculture first point of contact.
- For more information, visit www.farmers.gov.