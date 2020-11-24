Passe Partout: Family Tree to host virtual Fall Fit Fest

The Family Tree in Lafayette is hosting a Fall Fit Fest, a virtual fitness festival. You can participate in any physical activity of your choice with your family, friends or coworkers. Some activities include walking, running, hiking, biking, tennis, bowling or yoga. It’s up to you! There will be weekly fitness challenges. Prizes will be given out for those who log the most time and who earn the most points in the weekly challenges. Funds raised from the Fall Fit Fest will be used to provide free community service education programs. The Fall Fit Fest is going on through Nov. 25. For more information, visit https://www.acadianafamilytree.org/fall-fit-fest/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/792512878250529 or call (337) 981-2180.