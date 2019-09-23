Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Shreveport woman behind bars for allegedly posing as a nurse
La governor’s poll: Rispone overtakes Abraham for second place
Jeff Davis Parish deputies catch convicted felon with stolen gun
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 23, 2019
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
REPLAY: Louisiana Governor Primary Debate
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
Turkey Day Giveaway
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Passe Partout – Family Cajun Day – NICU Moms of Louisiana
Passe Partout
Posted:
Sep 23, 2019 / 09:26 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 23, 2019 / 09:26 AM CDT
Local News
La governor’s poll: Rispone overtakes Abraham for second place
Jeff Davis Parish deputies catch convicted felon with stolen gun
One Acadiana gives economic outlook with launch of new ‘IMPACT’ campaign
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 23, 2019
A Hot and Mostly Quiet Start to Fall for Acadiana
Donation drive in Youngsville collects supplies for Texas flood victims
‘When you send for us you better be ready’ NOLA mayor accepts Dallas mayor’s wager on Saints, Cowboys game
Eunice post office operations temporarily suspended
Lafayette man accused of attempting to hit police horse with bottle
38-year-old Church Point man dies in motorcycle crash; police say he was struck by a drunk driver
More Local
Sidebar