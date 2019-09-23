Passe Partout – Family Cajun Day – NICU Moms of Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

By next year, Lafayette Parish 911 operators will have a brand new facility built just for their needs. They say it has room to grow along with the city for the next 25 years.

Louisiana voters will decide the fate of four constitutional changes on the October 12 ballot. Among this year's amendments are proposals governing an education fund, a tax appeal board and affordable housing developments in New Orleans.

Early voting begins this Saturday, September 28 and goes until Saturday, October 5th. The only day you won't be able to vote is Sunday, September 29th.

The Abbeville Police Department has a new phone app. The free app will provide alerts and a way to give anonymous tips.

Louisiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains at 4.3% for the fifth straight month. This marks the lowest unemployment rate since April 2008.

The Saints walked away with the victory in their first game without star quarterback Drew Brees since 2015. New Orleans defeated the Seahawks 33 to 27. Brees is out due to an injury.

Warm and humid this morning with a mostly quiet day ahead. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 5%.