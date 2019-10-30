Passe Partout – Fall Fun Fest – Lafayette Parks & Recreation
Abbeville70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent