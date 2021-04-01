Passe Partout: Faith House King Cake 5k Mardi Gras Run

Faith House is hosting their 11th annual King Cake 5k Mardi Gras Mombo Run on Saturday, May 8th at Sugar Mill Pond. They’re honoring moms! Registration is open. For more information, visit https://faithhouseacadiana.com/kingcake5k/.
by: Sylvia MastersPosted: / Updated:
Faith House is hosting their 11th annual King Cake 5k Mardi Gras Mombo Run on Saturday, May 8th at Sugar Mill Pond. They’re honoring moms! Registration is open. For more information, visit https://faithhouseacadiana.com/kingcake5k/.