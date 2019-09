CEDAR GROVE, NJ. (CBS News) - As communities across the country remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, a group of New Jersey high school students, who weren't alive when the attacks happened, are doing their part to never forget. The students planted 2,977 flags on the front lawn of Cedar Grove High School in New Jersey, one for each person killed in the terrorist attacks.

Junior Brian Catanzarite doesn't remember that day because he wasn't alive 18 years ago, but the display helps convey the impact on so many lives. Catanzarite says, “Not only is it a person, it's like the whole family. So you just want to keep in mind why you're doing it and who you're doing it for.”