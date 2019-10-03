Passe Partout – EatFit – Healthy Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle last night on Pont de Mouton Road. Lafayette Police say the driver then fled the scene. The bicyclist died later at an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana Avenue has hit a dead end. The Lafayette Consolidated Government voted with the Mayor-President not to override a veto. Now $7 million in funding is being moved to drainage.

A convicted sex offender who was found in possession of pornography involving juveniles has just moved into a house by Eunice Junior High and residents are in an uproar. Officials say he's legally allowed to live there because his charge does not involve a physical act against a victim.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is donating their extra radios to the New Iberia Police Department. It's estimated the radios will save the department $8,000.

The sentencing phase resumes today in the Amber Guyger trial. The former Dallas Police Officer was convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting death of her upstairs neighbor.

The annual Blue Mass to honor and pray for our first responders will take place at 5:30 this afternoon at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Hot and humid again today with a mostly quiet day ahead. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 20%.