Passe Partout: Dreams Come True of Louisiana

The Gumbo Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide financial, spiritual, and emotional support to families with a member facing a severe or debilitating illness. Our primary focus is on families who have children who are battling cancer or other devastating illnesses.The Gumbo Foundation and supporting sponsors present The Gumbo Cook-Off the last Saturday of January each year in Downtown Opelousas to provide support to local families.

THE BATTLE FOR THE PADDLEA specially designed Gumbo Cook-Off Champ Paddle is awarded overall champ, in addition to the Grand Prize. Think you got the best gumbo? Then join in on Gumbo Cook-Off's BATTLE FOR THE PADDLE! Featuring Live Music, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Kids Corner (with fun jumps, face painting and more) and more!