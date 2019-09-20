Passe Partout – Downtown Lafayette Unlimited – Downtown Alive!

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

The first Gubernatorial Debate was held last night at the LSU Student Union Theatre. Incumbent, Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and businessman Eddie Rispone faced off against each other.

An identity theft is circulating around Acadiana targeting residents. Scammers claim they can help them apply for disability benefits.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office just got two new K-9's. They were a gift from St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers. Hank is a malamute who is trained to sniff out explosives and Landry is a bloodhound who is trained for search and rescue, whether it's on water or on land.

One Acadiana is launching its second five-year campaign designed to create new business and expand opportunities in the region. To learn more about the impact campaign, an event is taking place next Wednesday at the Doubletree Hotels.

The New Orleans Saints will be without Drew Brees this Sunday as they take on the Seattle Seahawks. You can watch the showdown right here on KLFY. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

Scattered rain is possible today along with warm and mostly cloudy weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temps climb into the upper 80's today. Scattered showers and storms are possible. A few storms could produce heavy rains.