Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Top Stories
Firefighters rescue person from June floods receive honor
94-year-old wins $6.5 million with Megabucks ticket
Lowe’s to lay off thousands of workers
Trump says John Ratcliffe no longer candidate for national intelligence director
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Passe Partout – Day of Prayer / Reflection
Passe Partout
Posted:
Aug 2, 2019 / 06:14 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2019 / 06:14 AM CDT
Local News
Firefighters rescue person from June floods receive honor
Acadiana’s first medical marijuana pharmacy opens Aug. 7
Update on LPSS Transportation Help Center
Emails: ‘Significant LUS Fiber revenue source’ came from LUS duplicate service payments
Butte LaRose pontoon bridge reopened to traffic
Lafayette man charged with 7 counts of attempted first degree murder
Schools across Louisiana enforce new anti-hazing law
Two of the three candidates for Governor speak in Monroe
9 arrested in connection for Human Trafficking of a teenage girl
Area in Atlantic Becomes Weaker, Chance of Tropical Formation Down to 40%
More Local