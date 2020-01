Passe Partout: CYT Presents High School Musical

The music lineup for this year's Acadiana Po-boy Festival has been released. This year the festival celebrates its 5th anniversary.

Headlining this year is Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band. Joining him on stage will be Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco, Major Handy, The Daiquiri Queens, Russell Cormier's Homegrown Reggae, DG & The Freetown Sound, and Soul Express Brass Band.