Passe Partout – Cup Cake Wars – JacieBakes

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

One person is in critical condition following a shooting last night on Vermilion Street. Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect.

Lafayette are also investigating a separate shooting that left a man injured on Martin Luther King Drive Wednesday night. They are also looking for the suspect involved in that shooting.

President Trump hosted a rally in Monroe to encouraging voters to vote early for Eddie Rispone for Governor. He promised to come back to the state ahead of the runoff.

Governor John Bel Edwards holds his own campaign event in Monroe before the President's rally. He thanked his supporters and spoke about is opponent Eddie Rispone making this race about national politics and not the state of Louisiana.

The early voting period continues from now until Saturday, November 9th at your parish registrar of voters office. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday night the New Iberia City Council voted unanimously to send a resolution to state officials, urging them to start construction of railroad crossing projects.

A new CBD store is now open in Broussard. The owner is a former attorney and wants to educate consumers on the legality of it. Green Time Wellness products contain 0% THC and range from tinctures to salve to even pet treats.

The St Landry Parish Veterans Memorial & the LHC group held its first ever Hats Off to Veterans Luncheon. The event honored veterans and raised money for the memorial.

It's a foggy and mild morning across Acadiana with temps in the 60's as we see more clouds today along with better rain chances tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80°. Scattered rain becomes likely late in the day and tonight.