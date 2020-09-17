Passe Partout: Culture Ministries hosting Rock of Lafayette

Culture Ministries is hosting The Rock of Lafayette at the Youth Community Action Center MLK area on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 707 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lafayette. For more information, call 1-800-841-5267 or visit their website WWW.CULTUREMINISTRIES.COM.

Culture Ministries DBA: The Rock of Lafayette is a 501(c)(3) federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization devoted to making a difference in improving the foundations in lower income communities. We strive to identify the strengths in individuals so that we can lead them to the discovery and success of their true purpose. As an organization we strive to provide assistance to those in this world that exist in lower economic geographical areas; however if we do not change the negative mentality of some of the people that exist in these communities then it is our youth who will continue to suffer from these same negative ideals that are being instilled in them. When children grow, they get taller, heavier, and stronger each year. Rocks also grow bigger, heavier, and stronger. This is the reason we want to build this foundation, as the Rock of Lafayette.

Culture Ministries provides the highest quality programs which include; but are not limited to; low income home energy assistance, low income rental assistance, emergency assistance programs, business consulting services, mental health education services, criminal justice reform; state of the art computer technology center, tutoring services, school supplies assistance, recreational spaces, mediation spaces, and many more resources to teach, support, and encourage our youth of tomorrow.

This year we are asking that you consider donating a generous monetary sum that will support a major cause, which is our youth of Lafayette. The campaign’s goal is to raise $70,000. The funds from the campaign will be used to expand and redevelop 707 Martin Luther King Jr Drive into a youth community action center. With the direction the world is heading, many kids in lower economic areas will continue to suffer due to lack of access to technology, such as internet access, or a bleak home environment, which may include a lack of structure. Covid-19 has in some way impacted everyone by affecting some aspect of our daily lives. We will be there as a support system to lift some of those burdens. The Rock of Lafayette will employ licensed teachers, coaches, mental health professionals, as well as tutors to assist with what is needed in addition to and/or beyond the traditional brick and mortar schools. Our state-of-the-art computer technology center will ensure the individuals that we service will receive a quality education. This center will include meditation, meditation, technology, mental health, athletics, and artistic services. The Rock of Lafayette will also offer business consulting services to guarantee that everyone has a fair chance in this society. “Train up a child in the way they ought to go, so that when they get older he or she will not depart.” Culture Ministries’ mission is the catapult for monumental change in lower income communities. “If we can train one to fish we can equip them for a Lifetime.”