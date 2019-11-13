Passe Partout – Creole Quilters Quilt and Art Show

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Lafayette Fire Department says abandoned homes become more dangerous during freezing temperatures. With no gas, electricity or fire inside the abandoned homes, homeless squatters tend to make fires to keep themselves warm and that can be a danger to themselves and others.

Our annual Coats for Acadiana drive is currently underway. Gently worn or new coats are being collected at all Home Bank locations in Acadiana.

An arrest has been made in connection to a drive-by shooting last week on Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The suspect, Shaquille Batiste, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

An arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide that happened back in 2014. The suspect is being charged with principle to first degree murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated arson.

Over the weekend, the Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing boater in the Vermilion Bay. Most recently, the Coast Guard is working with local agencies to look for a missing Slidell man whose boat sank Monday. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries say to always wear a life jacket.

High early voting numbers has the Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin spreading the word. The Secretary says statewide early voting numbers hit a record high with being about 10,000 shy of half a million early voters who voted thus far.

It's a very cold morning across Acadiana with temps in the 20's and wind chills in the teens to lower 20's. Clouds will increase through the day as we stay chilly with a high in the lower 50's. Rain chances will be at 20% late in the day.