NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) -- In honor of what should be the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival week, organizers want to see New Iberia homes and businesses decorated to show support for our farmers as they begin harvest season. Tag Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival or send them your own Facebook and they will feature it on their page!

Sunday the 27th, the Festival will be holding a mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia with a blessing of the crop to follow.