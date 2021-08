Tropical Storm Fred officially formed late Tuesday in the eastern Caribbean Sea and has since weakened and remained a Tropical Depression as it moves just north of Cuba. Currently, Fred has wind speeds at 35 mph as it moves WNW at 10 mph. Fred is expected to return to tropical storm strength in the next couple of days as it moves towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone shows Fred slowly strengthening as it moves closer to the Florida Keys on Saturday. Similar to Hurricane Elsa, the path will turn more northerly after Cuba, which increases the impacts for Florida as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Reorganization and strengthening is expected to be limited but a strong tropical storm to a weak hurricane could make landfall across the panhandle of Florida early on Monday.