Passe Partout – Children’s Museum of Acadiana – Only One You
Abbeville72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent