Passe Partout – C. S. Steen Syrup Mill
Abbeville56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous