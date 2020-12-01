LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Although the pandemic may be changing the way people celebrate the holiday season this year, what isn’t changing is the ongoing need for blood. Giving blood, platelets or convalescent plasma is an impactful way people can still come together while socially distancing and practicing other safety measures. Blood donation is also considered an essential activity during the pandemic.
There is a great need for donations right now, particularly for convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients as cases surge. Families can come together to share their good health and help save lives. All those who come to give through Dec. 1 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email as a token of thanks. For more information, visit vitalant.org or call 877-23-VITAL. Vitalant is located at 1503 Bertrand Drive. They also have mobile drives as well.
Passe Partout: Blood donations are needed due to COVID-19
