Passe Partout: Be counted in the 2020 Census

Officials with the census bureau are asking Americans who haven’t filled out their 2020 census yet to do so as soon as possible. The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next 10 years. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community. Watch News Tens Caroline Marcello speaks with the Chief Public Information Officer for the U.S. Census Breau, Michael Cook about the importance of being counted.
visit 2020census.gov to complete the census