Passe Partout: Be counted in the 2020 Census

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- The Creole Nutcracker, Inc. will be hosting their Creole Nutcracker 2020 Auditions on September 26, 2020 at 835 West Gloria Switch Rd. Lafayette, La 70507.

The Creole Nutcracker puts a Louisiana twist on the 19th-century fairytale and immerses the audience in the captivating world that is unique to Louisiana. The production is seasoned with the food, the language, and the music of the charming Creole culture.

The international Kreol Magazine featured local performance not only gives participants first-hand experience in the performing arts but also gives the Acadiana community a Nutcracker of their very own. For its inaugural performance, young artists performed in front of a sold-out audience in Angelle Hall on UL Lafayette's campus. With a gumbo of dance styles and theatrics, The Creole Nutcracker is sure to entertain viewers for the third consecutive year.