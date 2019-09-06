Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
6 babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian howling over North Carolina’s Outer Banks
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 6, 2019
Residents combat crime with prayer, following deadly Lafayette shooting
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
2
of
/
2
Passe Partout – Bayou Vermilion Preservation – Rediscover the Vermilion
Passe Partout
Posted:
Sep 6, 2019 / 07:51 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 07:51 AM CDT
Local News
NEW IBERIA: Lane closures due to sewer line work on N. Landry Drive
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 6, 2019
Residents combat crime with prayer, following deadly Lafayette shooting
Dorian Weakens to a Category 1, Tracking a Wave in the Eastern Atlantic
Man accused of illegally having over $300,000 of heavy machinery
LCG discusses 2020 budget
JDPSO taking extra steps to monitor registered sex offenders
KLFY will livestream 2019 gubernatorial debate on Sept. 19
VPSO investigating Dollar General armed robbery in Indian Bayou
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Broussard
More Local