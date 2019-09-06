Passe Partout – Bayou Vermilion Preservation – Rediscover the Vermilion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories you should know before you head out the door:

Hurricane Dorian is pounding North Carolina's coast with howling winds, sheets of rain and storm surge flooding. Dorian's outer bands spawned more than a dozen tornadoes yesterday.

One Acadiana woman made it through the category five storm alive. her family chartered a plane to rescue her from the Bahamas in order to get treatment for infected cuts.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government voted on the city's budget for next year. They moved $40 million from infrastructure projects to improve city drainage. They also approved $5 million for Vermillion River dredging. However, they voted against $1.7 million the Sheriff asked for the jail.

A Louisiana teacher and football coach has been jailed on a child pornography charge. He is currently on administrative leave.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is taking extra steps to ensure that the public is safe from sex offenders. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey says that deputies do a monthly check to ensure that sex offenders are still living where they are registered and have not moved elsewhere.

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office have received several complaints from area residents in reference to phone scams. Scam artists use cell phones, landlines, text messages and emails to gain access to unsuspecting individuals.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opened its new regional office in Lafayette this week. It consolidates four offices into a single location, which allows the department to be more efficient and provides a central hub to address natural disasters across the state.

State Farm will drop car insurance rates for more than 1 million policy holders by 2.6%. The lower premium charges will begin November 25th.

Looking at another hot and mostly quiet day for Acadiana. Skies will be mostly sunny as temps climb into the mid 90's today. The heat index will be around 100-105°.