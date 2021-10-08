Passe Partout: Acadiana Workforce Solutions disaster and dislocated worker grants

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Workforce Solutions joined Passe Partout this morning to discuss disaster and dislocated worker grants, which can help those living through the aftermath of Louisiana’s hurricanes and other natural disasters.

The grants, awarded by the Secretary of Labor, can help create temporary jobs for those dislocated workers with salaries between $15 and $20/hr. Those jobs include humanitarian warehouse work and clean-up work.

For more information, contact JR Lee at (337) 331-5705 or Ingrid at (337) 280-1212.