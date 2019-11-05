Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Passe Partout – Acadiana Eats Live – 11/5/19

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

New Iberia

75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar