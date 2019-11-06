Passe Partout – Acadiana Area for Veterans – Fountain Memorial – Annual Veterans Day Service
Abbeville63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous