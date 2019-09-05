Passe Partout – Acadian Village – Wheels for LARC

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen, and officials say more fatalities are expected. Dorian is slowly making its way up the Southeastern U.S. coast.

A Jeanerette family is trying to get a family member out of the Bahamas, so she can get to a hospital. They're also trying to get supplies to Abaco Island, so that area can begin to heal.

A forum for Lafayette Council District 5 was held on Wednesday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Six candidates attended the forum: two parish candidates and 4 city candidates.

The race for Acadia Parish Clerk of Court continues to build steam. Emily Stoma and Robby Barrouse are the candidates running for the position. Stoma says they're having problems with people stealing election signs.

Lafayette City-Parish Council is expected to vote on a budget for the upcoming year. The Sheriff is requesting an additional $1.75 million for the operating budget.

With UL football's home opener happening this weekend, it's the first time that fans will be able to see the newly reduced concession prices. We spoke to officials with UL Athletics who say this change was one of few aimed at boosting fan attendance.

Looking at another hot and mostly quiet day for Acadiana. Skies will be mostly sunny as temps climb into the mid 90's today. The heat index will be around 100-105°.