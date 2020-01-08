Passe Partout: A Life to Choose Red Carpet Tour
Abbeville54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous