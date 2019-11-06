Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Passe Partout – 38th Annual African American Catholic Youth Congress

Passe Partout
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Community Calendar