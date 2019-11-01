Passe Partout – 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

On November 16th, Breaux Bridge residents will vote an a one-cent tax increase. Mayor Ricky Calais says the extra penny would generate $2.7 million of additional revenue for the city.

Free cash you didn't know you had? It sounds like a dream come true, but it's actually a trick many consumers have reported to the Better Business Bureau. Con-artists use the false promise of unclaimed rewards to fool consumers into giving up their credit card information.

Open enrollment begins today for Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center's Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Residents can apply online for affordable health care policies until December 15th.

Today is All Saints' Day. The Diocese of Lafayette and Fountain Memorial Funeral Home are holding services and blessing of the graves in Lafayette.

Downtown Alive! will celebrate Evangeline Maid's centennial tonight. It kicks off at 5:00 p.m. at Parc International.

UL-Lafayette's homecoming festivities continue today and tomorrow with a parade and the game kicking off at 4:00 p.m.

The Louisiana Swine Festival is also happening this weekend at the Pig Barn in Basile.

It's a frosty morning across Acadiana with temps in the 30's as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 60's.