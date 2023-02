LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Performing Arts Serving Acadiana will be hosting a special Black History Month Musical. “Cross that River” is a musical that will tell the true story of a slave that escaped from Louisiana and became a cowboy.

This performance will be on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the Heymann Center. Tickets are available at pasaonline.org