OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– The Opelousas Pregnancy Center offers support for mothers and babies in St. Landry Parish.

The center offers pregnancy tests, first trimester ultrasounds, a boutique, and pregnancy and parenting courses. In order to provide these free services, the Opelousas Pregnancy Center depends on the generosity of the community.

As a fundraiser, there will be a 5k/Fun Run next Saturday in South City Park at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call (337)-331-0602, visit their Facebook page, or visit their website under the ‘Events’ tab.