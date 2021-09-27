One Acadiana and their upcoming informative events

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One Acadiana will be keeping the community engaged and informed on our region’s economy through two events they have coming up.

On Wednesday, Sept 29 they will be hosting Ballots Over Breakfast, it’s an event One Acadiana host every year to help attendees make an informed decision on the ballot.

This year, they will discuss how Constitutional Amendments No. 1 and No. 2 will greatly enhance Louisiana’s economic competitiveness through comprehensive tax reforms that simplify and streamline our state’s tax system for individuals and businesses alike.

They have partnered with IberiaBank, First Horizon to host economist Dr. Loren Scott as he delivers his annual Louisiana Economic Outlook.

Dr. Scott’s presentation covers the state and region’s economic landscape, provides an outlook on the region’s strongest sectors, and an expert’s perspective on the oil and gas industry. This will be held as a virtual event on October 6.

Registration is open for both at OneAcadiana.org/Events and they have Constitutional Amendment Resources on their site at OneAcadiana.org/2021CAR.