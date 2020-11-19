Ochsner Lafayette General to host free stroke screening event on Nov. 21

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-Ochsner Lafayette General is hosting its annual FREE stroke screening event. It will be limited this year due to the pandemic, masks will be required, anyone with symptoms of COVID is discouraged from attending.

It will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 07:30 to 11:30 a.m. Walk-ins will not be allowed, appointments must be made. Screenings will include: blood pressure, heart rate, blood glucose check, cholesterol panel, carotid ultrasound. Fore more information, visit LafayetteGeneral.com or call (337) 289-7390.