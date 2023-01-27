LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The time to nominate a nurse you find deserving of recognition is now. District 4 Louisiana State Nurses Association will be holding their Annual Nursing Award Banquet on May 12. Anyone can nominate–patients, peers, employers, family members, friends. The nominee must be a registered nurse practicing for at least 3 years and they must live or work in a 7 parish district area (Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin & Vermillion).

Nominees must have significant contributions to nursing through direct patient care, education, mentoring, or community work. To nominate, visit lsnadistrict4.nursingnetwork.com and click on the Nursing Awards tab. The deadline is Feb. 17.