LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Opening on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 through Feb. 11, will be an exhibit at the Hillard Art Museum featuring work by artist Tom Lea, who created this work while with soldiers during World War II. The exhibit is open to the public. There will also be a Jingle Bell Market on Dec. 3 at the museum. Tickets are also on sale for a gala happening in January. There is lots to pick from to do at the Hillard Art Museum.