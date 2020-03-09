News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 9, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The 2020 Regular Legislative Session will convene today at noon. Governor Edwards has outlined a package of priorities for this session– including how we pay teachers.

The death toll in the US from the coronavirus stands at 24. Worldwide it’s more than 38-hundred. The Trump administration says four million test kits will be available this week.

LSU has told its faculty to prepare online course content in case the new coronavirus makes it necessary to close face-to-face classes.

Authorities need your help locating 65-year-old Alfred Joseph Batiste who was last seen by family members walking to a St. Martinville grocery store three weeks ago. He is 5’6″ and 130lbs. If you know his whereabouts call St. Martinville Police.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is speaking out against what he see as an increase of disregard for law enforcement officers and their duties.

Barricades will be placed around the Buchanan Street parking garage in downtown Lafayette today. Engineers say metal clips that secure the concrete panels to the outside of the structure have deteriorated, making the tower unsafe.

This year’s theme for the 2020 Spring Acadia Youth Summit was ‘prepare today to prevail tomorrow.’ During the summit, middle and high school students had a chance to see what options they have for future success.

The Democratic presidential hopefuls are racking up endorsements. California Senator Kamala Harris became the eighth former candidate to back Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders countered with an endorsement from civil rights leader Jesse Jackson.