News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 6, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

For hours people of Ville Platte and their leaders came out to address crime. There were many ideas focused on children, guns, and the things that could be making Ville Platte less safe.

A recording of Phillip DeWoody’s parole hearing in June of 2019 revealed that DeWoody said he had remorse for his past crimes and victims. Less than a year after he was released on parole, he kidnapped two Acadiana women.

Alabama executed an inmate for the 2004 killings of three police officers. 43-Year-old Nathaniel Woods, who was convicted as an accomplice, died by lethal injection.

Identity theft can happen to anyone, even children. Experts say children are 35 times more likely to have their identities stolen than adults. Thieves can use their stolen identities for years without being detected.

A Sacramento-area man who had coronavirus died after he was a passenger on the ship in February. The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has grown to nearly 100,000.

Schools in Acadiana have sent letters with recommendations on how to prevent getting and spreading the coronavirus. A Lafayette Middle School teacher has been placed on temporary leave after recently traveling abroad.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has outlined a limited package of priorities for the three-month legislative session that starts Monday. He plans to focus on teacher pay raises, minimum wage increases and more.

This weekend don’t forget to spring forward and reset your clocks. Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 8th at 2 am local time.

Temperatures in the 50s this morning. Satellite and radar shows mostly sunny skies across the area for this morning and this afternoon. Hour by hour forecast has highs in the 60s this afternoon. Forecast for today–mostly sunny and comfortable–northerly breeze.