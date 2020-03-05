News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 5, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The former Mayor of Jeanerette was arrested Wednesday for five malfeasance in office charges. They stem from a 2018 financial audit which cited many possible crimes.

Opelousas Police say the case in which Phillip Dewoody is accused of the kidnapping and assault of a woman in Opelousas before letting her go, and the case of the body found in St. Landry Parish seem to be a chance encounter.

The Diocese of Lafayette is making a few changes to mass due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus. Ministers must wash their hands, communion must be given in hand, and parishioners shouldn’t drink from the communal cup.

Tax season is here and scammers are posing as the IRS in the U.S. Scammers are tricking consumers into paying money or sharing their personal or financial information.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will open a new regional office in Lafayette today. Governor John Bel Edwards will speak at 11:15.

The Cajundome Convention Center has a new clear bag policy in effect. Ticket holders may carry one clear bag or purse, a small clutch, or a diaper bag.

Tonight, Jason Aldean is bringing his “We Back Tour” to the Cajundome. He’ll take the stage with special guests. The show starts at 7:30, doors will open at 6 pm.

Colder, breezy, and misty this morning as temps continue to fall into the 50s. Skies will slowly clear today with temps climbing into the mid 60s this afternoon. Misty conditions will end early this morning and conditions will stay breezy throughout the day.