News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 31, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY)

Coronavirus continues to accelerate across the United States. More than 500 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday– the highest single-day total of this crisis.

Here in Louisiana, there are 4,025 positive cases of COVID-19. 185 people have died due to the virus. Over 30,000 tests have been completed.

Changes were also made to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or snap as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. You can click here for more information.

It’s been weeks since Governor John Bel Edwards mandated school closures in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The uncertainty of when schools will reopen has many seniors anxious about the time they have left with their classmates.

Coronavirus is having devastating effects on Louisiana’s $2 billion seafood industry. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department is asking the public to buy local seafood.

City officials in Ville Platte enacted a mandatory city-wide curfew in response to increasing COVID-19 cases across the state. The curfew started last night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for adults and businesses and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors.

COVID-19 screening sites will be open this morning. The Cajundome site opens from 8:30 to 10:30. And for those in Vermilion Parish, the Erath-Delcambre Community Care Clinic will be open from 10 am to noon.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers to be wary of potential scams surrounding stimulus checks.